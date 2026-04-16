Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $229.38, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.99% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's gain of 0.97% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 23, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.31, signifying a 7.97% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.27 billion, down 5.62% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.53 per share and a revenue of $39.39 billion, signifying shifts of +7.67% and -2.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.03.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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