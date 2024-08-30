Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Honeywell International Inc. (HON) standing at $207.91, reflecting a +0.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 11.01% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.9 billion, showing a 7.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.15 per share and a revenue of $39.12 billion, signifying shifts of +10.81% and +6.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Right now, Honeywell International Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.46 for its industry.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

