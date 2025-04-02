Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the latest trading day at $215.99, indicating a +1.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.62% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.21, marking a 1.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.58 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.35 per share and revenue of $40.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.65% and +4.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Diversified Operations industry stood at 1.55 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.