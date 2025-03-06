Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Honeywell International Inc. (HON) standing at $211.26, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Honeywell International Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.21, signifying a 1.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.57 billion, indicating a 5.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.34 per share and a revenue of $40.31 billion, representing changes of +4.55% and +4.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.15% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.55 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.