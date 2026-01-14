Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) was up +1.31% at $213.04. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.06% outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Honeywell International Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.56, marking a 3.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.12 billion, indicating a 0.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.51 per share and revenue of $40.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.27% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.89. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.87 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

