Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the latest trading day at $196.60, indicating a +1.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.37% over the last month, surpassing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 9.72% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.20, indicating a 2.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.57 billion, indicating a 5.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.26 per share and revenue of $40.2 billion, indicating changes of +3.74% and +4.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.84% downward. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.61, so one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HON's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

