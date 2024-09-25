Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $206.78, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.41% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.01% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.52, indicating a 11.01% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.9 billion, indicating a 7.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $39.1 billion, which would represent changes of +10.7% and +6.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Honeywell International Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.25 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.83 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

