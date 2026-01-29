Honeywell International (HON) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported $9.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $2.59 for the same period compares to $2.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.05 billion, representing a surprise of -2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Building Automation : $1.97 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $1.97 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Net Sales- Corporate and All Other : $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies : $4.52 billion versus $4.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $4.52 billion versus $4.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions : $892 million versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.5% change.

: $892 million versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.5% change. Net Sales- Industrial Automation : $2.37 billion versus $2.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

: $2.37 billion versus $2.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change. Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies : $909 million versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $909 million versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Profit- Building Automation : $532 million versus $546.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $532 million versus $546.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Profit- Energy and Sustainability Solutions : $211 million compared to the $266.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $211 million compared to the $266.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- Industrial Automation : $435 million compared to the $453.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $435 million compared to the $453.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- Corporate and All Other: $-168 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-150.42 million.

Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Honeywell International have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

