Honeywell International (HON) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported revenue of $10.35 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Building Automation : $1.83 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial Automation : $2.38 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies : $4.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

: $4.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions : $1.84 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. Net Sales- Corporate and All Other : $2 million compared to the $12.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60% year over year.

: $2 million compared to the $12.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -60% year over year. Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies : $1.1 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.1 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Profit- Building Automation : $479 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $459.26 million.

: $479 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $459.26 million. Segment Profit- Energy and Sustainability Solutions : $443 million compared to the $395.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $443 million compared to the $395.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Profit- Industrial Automation : $456 million compared to the $438.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $456 million compared to the $438.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Profit- Corporate and All Other: $-110 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-134.58 million.

Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Honeywell International have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

