Honeywell International (HON) Declares $1.08 Dividend

Honeywell International said on February 16, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share ($4.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 29, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $197.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.49%, a decrease of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 567,888K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is 219.88. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of 197.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is 39,574MM, an increase of 7.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,666K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,782K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,693K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,067K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 85.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,957K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,843K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,678K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,216K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,036K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 84.17% over the last quarter.

Honeywell International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.