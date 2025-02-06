HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $HON Reports Quarterly Earnings

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL ($HON) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.47 per share, beating estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $10,088,000,000, beating estimates of $9,928,884,911 by $159,115,089.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,128 institutional investors add shares of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $319,083,000 of award payments to $HON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

