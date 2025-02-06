HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $HON Reports Quarterly Earnings

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL ($HON) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.47 per share, beating estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $10,088,000,000, beating estimates of $9,928,884,911 by $159,115,089.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,128 institutional investors add shares of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,837,496 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $999,958,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,881,081 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $595,548,253
- ING GROEP NV added 1,574,376 shares (+884.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,635,794
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,376,479 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $284,531,974
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,150,387 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $237,796,496
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,133,956 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $234,400,044
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 750,315 shares (+241.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $155,097,613
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $319,083,000 of award payments to $HON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TOTAL INTEGRATED ENGINE REVITALIZATION PROGRAM (TIGER III) YEAR 4 HARDWARE DELIVERY ORDER TWELFTH INCREMENT.: $81,390,412
- T-55 ENGINE: $46,186,686
- TIGER III YEAR FOUR HARDWARE DELIVERY ORDER ELEVENTH INCREMENT.: $42,249,632
- TIGER DO PM 12.1: $32,963,171
- TIGER III CONTRACT YEAR FIVE SERVICES: $22,305,041
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
