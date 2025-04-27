HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $HON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL ($HON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,688,673,520 and earnings of $2.23 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,101 institutional investors add shares of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $592,552,904 of award payments to $HON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $243.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $247.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

