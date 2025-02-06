Honeywell International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HON

In trading on Thursday, shares of Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.09, changing hands as low as $211.15 per share. Honeywell International Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HON's low point in its 52 week range is $210.25 per share, with $224.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.59. The HON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.