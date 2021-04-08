Markets
Honeywell Intends To Become Carbon Neutral By 2035

(RTTNews) - Security and automation solutions provider Honeywell International Inc. (HON) said on Thursday it decided to become carbon neutral in all its operations and facilities by the year 2035. The company intends to meet this target through maximum investment in energy savings projects and switchover to renewable energy sources.

Honeywell said that it would also complete all the capital improvement projects at its sites and all company vehicles, and make use of all credible carbon credits.

The company's carbon reductions will be publicly reported and be verified by a third party, pursuant to the The Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The carbon-neutral operations and facilities relate to direct emissions and indirect emissions from electricity and steam. Additionally, the company will also work on solving the problem of indirect emissions, including emissions in the value chain, by improving its present tracking system and working to identify and work on best practices.

Honeywell had begun its carbon reduction efforts since 2004, and it has already brought down greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities by 90 percent.

