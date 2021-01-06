Markets
Honeywell Inks Five-year Deal With Sichuan Airlines On Auxiliary Power Units - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) said Wednesday that China-based Sichuan Airlines has selected the company's 131-9A auxiliary power units or APUs for its A320 fleet of aircraft.

Under a five-year agreement, Honeywell will provide the 131-9A APU for Sichuan Airline's 93 new A320 aircraft that will enter service by 2025.

In addition, Sichuan Airlines will replace the APUs on its 141 existing A320 aircraft with the same Honeywell APU. Honeywell noted that this is the largest APU retrofit deal in the company's history.

The 131-9A APU will help Sichuan Airlines reduce flight delays and cancellations, creating a more pleasant flying experience for passengers.

An APU is a critical piece of aircraft equipment that provides electrical power and air conditioning while the plane is on the ground. It helps ensure passenger comfort and supplies the air source before a pilot is ready to start the main engines.

Honeywell noted that it has shipped more than 15,000 131-9A APUs since introducing this model in 1995.

