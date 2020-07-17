Honeywell (HON) Unveils Maintenance Facility in Phoenix

Honeywell International Inc. HON announced the opening of its maintenance center for the advanced T55 helicopter engine, following the clearance from the U.S. Army. Notably, the company’s share price increased 0.8% yesterday, eventually closing the trading session at $153.08.



Located near Honeywell Aerospace’s headquarters in Phoenix, AZ, the company’s T55 Repair and Overhaul Center of Excellence facility will align the production of the engine with its repair and overhaul activities. As noted, this will enable Honeywell to enhance the operating efficiency of the repair and overhaul team by bringing experts under one platform. Notably, the collaboration of the company’s technicians with its engineering team will facilitate improving troubleshooting activities along with product updates. In addition, it started a supplier improvement initiative to better serve its customers.



It is worth mentioning here that in the previous month, the U.S. Army selected Honeywell to exhibit and fly its modernized T55 engine on the Chinook helicopter. Notably, the upgraded version of the engine comes with modifications that will allow its operators to maintain lower maintenance costs, while improving its performance and serviceability. Categorized as a 6,000-horsepower engine, the new variant will be 25% more powerful and use 10% less fuel compared with the existing T55 engine.



The company, with a $107.4-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Strength across Honeywell’s defense and space businesses, supported by healthy demand for guidance and navigation systems, and a strong backlog will be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Also, growth in demand for warehouse automation products and supply-chain analytics will likely support its Intelligrated business. However, headwinds across its commercial original equipment business due to the ongoing 737 MAX-related issues and a lower business jet demand will likely affect its top-line performance.



In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 12.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.8%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $6.92 for 2020, marking a decline of 0.1% from the 60-day-ago figure. However, the consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $7.69, reflecting an increase of 0.4% from the number mentioned 60 days ago.



Three companies that competes with Honeywell are General Electric Company GE, 3M Company MMM and Emerson Electric Co. EMR.



