Honeywell (HON) Unveils Latest Version of NAVITAS Software

Honeywell International, Inc. HON recently unveiled the advanced version of its NAVITAS software suite platform, a System of Systems (SoS) offering. Developed for airport operators, the company’s latest software offering helps in automating and digitizing air traffic services for improving the efficiency of air traffic management.



The company’s shares were down 0.5% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $221.37.

Honeywell NAVITAS incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, and cybersecurity for simplifying and boosting aircraft operations including aircraft landing, taxi-in for arrivals, turnaround, taxi-out, and take-off for departures.



The company’s SoS offering encompasses nine “managers,” or dedicated systems, each having specific functions. The managers available within the full suite include that of engineering, surface, surveillance, lights, tower, performance, turnaround, arrival/departure, and integration.



The engineering manager provides a detailed insight to communication aids, visual aids, navigational aids, and weather aids to the air traffic engineering team whereas the surface manager offers airport safety support and routing & guidance services. While the surveillance manager helps in identifying aircraft and vehicles and other targets on airport surfaces, the lights manager supports a monitoring system for airport lighting equipment. The tower manager serves as an integrated tower working position while the performance manager offers a real-time dashboard for supporting Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM). While the turnaround manager offers an automated gate management system for arrivals and departures, the arrival/departure manager ensures smooth traffic flow. The integration manager helps in receiving and transmitting data over multiple interfaces.



Apart from lowering the operational costs, Honeywell’s advanced NAVITAS software suite helps in boosting the level of safety, security as well as uptime in airport operations, thus improving the experience for workers and travelers.

Honeywell, with a $153.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Strength across Honeywell’s warehouse and workflow solutions business and recovery in the commercial aviation business will likely act as tailwinds in the quarters ahead. Also, strong demand for productivity solutions and services along with a strong backlog level bodes well. However, weakness across the defense and space business might adversely impact its near-term results.

In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 3.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $8.07 for 2021, marking an increase of 0.1% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.04, reflecting a decline of 1.4% over the same time frame.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 38.89%, on average.



In the past 30 days, Carlisle’s earnings estimates have increased 1.5% for 2021 and decreased 0.4% for 2022. Its shares have gained 16.6% in the past three months.



Crane Co. CR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 22.02%, on average.



Crane’s earnings estimates have increased 5.9% for 2021 and 4.7% for 2022 in the past 30 days. Its shares have gained 9.8% in the past three months.



LSB Industries, Inc. LXU presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its average earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 15.86%.



LSB Industries’ estimates for 2021 have widened from a loss of 42 cents to a loss of $6.40. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased 68.6% in the past 30 days. Its shares have gained 55.8% in the past three months.

