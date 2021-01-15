Honeywell (HON) Unveils Latest Version of CPCMS for Aircraft

Honeywell International Inc. HON, on Jan 13, launched the latest version of its Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System (CPCMS). As noted, the company’s fourth-generation system, which is lighter and more reliable, can be customised for several types of aircraft, including commercial and military.



Honeywell’s shares moved up 0.8% to eventually close the trading session at $208.61 yesterday.

Honeywell’s CPCMS facilitates operators in effectively monitoring and controlling the air pressure inside the aircraft. The system regulates the air inside aircraft cabins, thus ensuring safe and pleasant travel experience for passengers. It also helps in managing the rate of change in pressure, particularly during the aircraft’s climb and descent phases.



Notably, the all-electric system boasts built-in test capability that helps in detecting and notifying any incidence of failures. Also, it enhances sensor accuracy, along with the response rate performance, thus ensuring more efficient pressure control mechanism.



Weighing less than six pounds, the system also features a new digital controller and is suitable for further upgrades. It’s worth mentioning that Honeywell has secured a deal from Piaggio Aerospace to offer its new CPCMS for the latter’s P.180 Avanti Evo aircraft.

Honeywell, with a $146.4 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company stands to gain from strength across its defense and space businesses. Also, solid demand for warehouse automation products and high backlog level bode well for its Intelligrated business. Weakness in the company’s commercial original equipment business, on account of lower air transport and slowdown in original equipment build rates, is likely to affect its near-term performance.



In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 19.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.8%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell’s earnings has remained stable at $7.03 for 2020 in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $7.87, up 0.4% over the same time frame.

Some better-ranked stocks are Deere & Company DE, Danaher Corporation DHR and Raven Industries, Inc. RAVN. While Deere & Company sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), Danaher and Raven carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Deere & Company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 52.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Danaher delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Raven delivered a positive earnings surprise of 126.84%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

