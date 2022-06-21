Honeywell (HON) Unveils Carbon & Energy Management Solution

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently introduced Carbon and Energy Management solution, an addition to its sustainable buildings solutions portfolio, developed particularly for the building operators and the owners.



HON's share price decreased 0.1% in Friday's trading, eventually closing the session at $179.70.

The Carbon and Energy Management solution helps making buildings sustainable and energy-efficient by continuously monitoring the energy consumption and carbon emission levels. Using Honeywell Forge’s machine-learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, the solution applies energy conservation measures, saving considerable energy costs as well as improving operational efficiency.



Its advanced features enable users to analyze energy usage data history of about three years, coupled with the environmental factors and live meter data to identify the maximum energy usage source. The solution, featuring a user-friendly dashboard, helps identify the total carbon emission level from different sources like electricity, fuel and gas. It collects the energy consumption data every 15 minutes, allowing building operators to achieve the carbon neutrality goals.



Honeywell’s Carbon and Energy Management solution is in line with its commitment to driving decarbonization in the society.

Honeywell, with a $122.3-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). HON is expected to benefit from strength in productivity solutions and services, advanced sensing technologies and gas detection businesses. However, weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results.



Shares of Honeywell have decreased 10.1% compared with the 22.3% decline of its industry in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 0.5% to $2.03 in the past 60 days. However, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 1.5% north to $8.68 during the same period.

