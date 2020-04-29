Honeywell (HON) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will it Disappoint?

Honeywell International Inc. HON is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 1, before the opening bell.



The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters, beating estimates on all occasions. Notably, Honeywell’s fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 by 0.98%.



In the past six months, shares of the company have lost 18.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% decline.



Key Factors to Note



Weakness in Honeywell’s Safety and Productivity Solutions segment on account of persistent issues in the productivity products business is likely to have affected its performance in the first quarter. Notably, weakness in the company’s productivity products business, owing to lower volumes of sales due to inventory destocking and lower channel sell-through, is expected to get reflected in the company’s top-line numbers. In addition, soft demand in the retail business is expected to have affected its safety business’ performance.



Also, the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the demand for the company’s products and services along with the governmental regulations imposed in response to the crisis are anticipated to get reflected in Honeywell’s first-quarter results.



Moreover, forex woes adversely impacted the company’s sales in 2019 by 1%, a trend which is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well, given its strong operational presence globally. In addition, due to the persistent weakness in global industrial production, supply chain inefficiencies are likely to have affected its top-line performance in the first quarter.



However, Honeywell’s efforts on maximizing commercial and operational excellence are likely to have boosted margins and its financial performance in the first quarter.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of the company's Aerospace segment is pegged at $3,264 million, indicating a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for the Safety and Productivity Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $1,479 million, implying a 6.5% year-over-year decrease. Moreover, the consensus estimate for Honeywell Building Technologies segments’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1,351 million, suggesting a decrease of 2.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for the Performance Materials and Technologies segment’s revenues is pegged at $2,546 million, implying a decrease of 1% year over year.



Earnings Whispers



According to our quantitative model, a stock needs to have the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or at least 3 (Hold) to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



But that is not the case here as we will see below.



Earnings ESP: Honeywell has an Earnings ESP of -2.16% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.93, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98.

Honeywell International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Honeywell International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



