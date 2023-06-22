Honeywell (HON) to Integrate F124 Engine Into AERALIS' Fleet

At the Paris Air Show 2023, Honeywell International HON, through the International Turbine Engine Company (ITEC), signed a memorandum of understanding with aircraft manufacturer, AERALIS, to integrate the Honeywell/ITEC F124 Engine into the latter’s new modular aircraft.



AERALIS’ modular aircraft can be reconfigured to train pilots who have no flight experience. The aircraft can be used for operational training, display, surveillance and light combat. With a modular design, the maintenance of these jets is expected to cost 60% less than a conventional light jet system.



As a high-performance, low bypass-ratio turbofan engine, the Honeywell/ITEC F124 caters to the needs of modern light combat, advanced jet trainer and unmanned aircraft. The F124's third-generation, premium dual-channel Full Authority Digital Electronic Control reduces a pilot’s workload while providing strong reliability in fighter and trainer aircraft across the world.

All the modules of Honeywell/ITEC F124 engine can be installed or removed. They can also be interchanged with modules from another engine without the need for special retesting, balancing or shimming. This reduces downtime, lowers maintenance costs and improves the operational efficiency of aircraft.

