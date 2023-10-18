Honeywell (HON), Supernal Join to Form Ground Control Station

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently partnered with Hyundai Motor Group's Supernal to develop a ground control station to facilitate pilotless operations for advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft.



HON’s software solution, ground control station enables the pilots to remotely operate aircraft beyond visual line-of-sight and boost the remote test operation of AAM vehicles. Honeywell’s technology will be customized for Supernal, which is experimenting with an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. HON's ground control station technology is enabled to manage thousands of vehicles across a series of stations.



This deal between Honeywell and Supernal will support the latter’s flight test program, thus enabling the pilots to safely monitor and command aircraft remotely while also accessing real-time aircraft data. The Honeywell Anthem Flight deck, which is a part of Supernal flying vehicle systems, will be combined with the ground control station to minimize technical and schedule risks. This collaboration will also allow Honeywell to offer scalable solutions for air travel in the future.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 1.8% for fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 46.7% in the past year.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 60.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s earnings have increased 0.3% for 2023. The stock has soared 78.9% in the past year.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s 2023 earnings have increased 0.3%. The stock has gained 47.9% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.