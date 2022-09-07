Honeywell (HON) Signs MOU With Top Healthcare Companies

Honeywell International HON has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with two leading healthcare companies as part of its commitment to step up the digitization process in healthcare industry. The agreements are aimed at enhancing patient experience and improving operational performance through digitalization.



Honeywell has signed an MOU with the University Hospital Brno, one of the largest hospitals in the Czech Republic, and Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (Narayana Health), a leading healthcare provider in India, to aid in their digitalization. The strategic partnerships highlight HON’s commitment to develop advanced technologies to support the transformation of healthcare delivery.



Honeywell’s initial pilot with University Hospital Brno includes testing skin patches to monitor patients’ vital functions in real time and make the data available through a mobile app. In order to enhance the hospital information system, HON intends to furnish the Department of Internal Cardiology with its smart voice and touchscreen nurse call system.

As part of its collaboration with Narayana Health, Honeywell will work on introducing products, establishing technology development centers, creating joint capabilities in technology development and research, and developing fire safety codecs to enhance the safety of hospitals. HON will also enhance the hospital’s digital process and train its employees.

