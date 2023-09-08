Honeywell (HON) Secures Utilities' Data With Quantum Encryption

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently announced that it will combine quantum-computing-hardened encryption keys into smart utility meters, to protect end-user data from cybersecurity threats.



The smart utility meters will safeguard the end users from data invasions. It will also ensure the continuous supply of gas, water, and electricity for residential and commercial use.



HON is the first company to incorporate quantum-computing-hardened encryption keys into smart utility meters. The company will employ Quantinuum’s Quantum Origin technology to boost reliability in the digitally transforming utilities sector. The integration of Quantum Origin technology into HON’s Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions’ products will cater to the utility industry’s growing data security needs.



HON’s Smart Energy and Thermal Solution products with Quantum Origin are available in North America and Europe regions. This integration further strengthens Honeywell's position as an industry leader for providing innovative products to the utilities sector.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 11.1% for 2023. The stock has gained 48.5% in the past year.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 3%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Eaton’s earnings have increased 3.9% for 2023. The stock has soared 61.2% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corp. AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 2.9% for 2023. The stock has gained 27.4% in the past year.

