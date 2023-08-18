Honeywell (HON), Recipharm Unite to Develop Near-Zero GWP pMDIs

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently partnered with global contract development and manufacturing organization, Recipharm, to accelerate the development of pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs). These pMDIs use HON’s near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellant Solstice Air.



Many of the patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are advised to use pMDIs containing hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants, which have a high global warming potential. Honeywell Solstice Air uses hydrofluoroolefin propellant which has 99.9% less global warming potential compared to HFAs and is noncombustible, non-ozone-depleting and free from volatile organic compound as well.



This collaboration will allow the two companies to offer low greenhouse gas pMDIs to the patients. Also, the increased use of near-zero GWP propellant in the pMDIs will reduce the harmful effects of these life-saving medical treatments on the environment.

Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion for research and development of the Solstice technology, which is used in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents. The use of this technology has reduced the potential release of 326 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air. This agreement between the two companies is aligned with HON’s goal to reduce carbon footprint on the environment.

