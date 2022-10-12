Honeywell (HON) Offers Mobile Devices to Tractor Supply

Honeywell International HON has announced that its mobile computer and software have been deployed by rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company TSCO to streamline operations for its team members and offer customers an end-to-end omnichannel experience.



By using Honeywell’s CT40XP mobile computer and operational intelligence professional cloud-based software across its more than 2,000 stores, Tractor Supply has been able to increase adoption and productivity, simultaneously empowering team members to build relationships with customers.



With Honeywell technology, Tractor Supply offers a quick and hassle-free experience for its team members and customers, from receiving and fulfilling an online order to notifying customers for pickup and processing payment.

Honeywell devices have helped Tractor Supply reduce queues and significantly improve the speed of service by checking customers out on the spot.



The benefits from Honeywell mobile devices “came at a critical time, helping us innovate and lead the retail industry in cutting edge solutions that have helped us maintain our momentum in a very challenging retail environment," said Robert Mills, executive vice president, chief technology, digital commerce and strategy officer at Tractor Supply.



Presently, Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Tractor Supply currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.

