Honeywell (HON) Launches Solstice yf UV in Retail Stores

Honeywell International HON announced the availability of its new Solstice yf UV, a low-global-warming-potential refrigerant for automobile air conditioning systems, at all NAPA Auto Parts stores across the United States. This marks Solstice yf UV refrigerant’s launch in the aftermarket.



The new Solstice yf UV provides precise leak detection, shortened service times and accurate repair verification, thus enhancing customer satisfaction. Ken West, president of Honeywell Advanced Materials, said, "With NAPA Auto Parts as our retail launch partner, we are expanding our reach to support customers across the United States, strengthening our commitment to supplying the automotive aftermarket with ready-now solutions that have lower greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing product performance."



Honeywell’s Solstice product line, which helps customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency, includes refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks and blowing agents for insulation, among others.

HON’s investments in the Solstice technology align with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. The use of the technology by customers has prevented the release of more than 260 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



