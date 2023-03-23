Honeywell (HON) Joins WOTR to Boost Soil and Water Protection

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently entered into a partnership with Watershed Organization Trust (WOTR) to focus on soil and water conservation in rural ecosystems. WOTR is involved in restoring rural water bodies, boosting the water table and helping farmers and women with livelihood opportunities.



Per the deal, HON, through the Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) will offer required financial and volunteering support to WOTR. The collaboration between the two companies is expected to balance and increase the local ecosystem productivity, over soil and water conservation. The program will also promote sustainable agriculture practices with agricultural diversifications and help market linkages. It further targets to advance the irrigation potential and coverage in project villages, set up village development committees, help form farmer groups and bolster income generation activities for poor and vulnerable groups. As many as 47,525 people are expected to benefit from this project.



This collaboration comprises two components, namely implementation and knowledge. The implementation component will include local community participation related to natural resource interventions, climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable livelihoods and participatory governance. It will be carried out in a cluster of 10 villages from Telangana and three villages from Karnataka. In Telangana, the project will begin in Year-1 and will continue till Year-3. The project will start in Year-2 in Karnataka.



Under the knowledge component, the farmers’ collectives will be educated by the WOTR team to follow an Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EBA) approach. It will be administered in three villages in Maharashtra and Telangana.



The collaboration intends to promote soil conservation and water conservation on 840 ha, build 130 water harvesting structures in the proposed villages, assist a minimum of 50% of the target farmers to adopt eco-friendly agricultural practices, empower farmer groups in 13 villages and supply water-saving devices to 130 farmers. It also aims to set up 36 health camps and initiate various activities for women which require less labor.

Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell have gained 10.1% compared with the industry’s 3.4% increase in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

HON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 18.9% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 45.7% in the past six months.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.3%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Allegion’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.1%. The stock has gained 15.2% in the past six months.

