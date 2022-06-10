Honeywell (HON) Joins EnLink to Market Carbon Capture Solution

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently teamed up with EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC to market carbon capture solutions for large-scale emitters of carbon dioxide in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.



Honeywell’s share price dipped 1.3% on the last trading day, eventually closing the session at $192.

Honeywell’s solvent carbon capture and hydrogen purification technologies facilitate its users to capture, transport and store carbon dioxide at low cost with high efficiency.



This collaboration will involve both companies in promoting these advanced technologies, which will likely help reduce industries’ carbon emission. The partnership will primarily focus on the areas with a large number of intense carbon dioxide emission sources, particularly from New Orleans to Baton Rouge region. This deal is a testimony to Honeywell's commitment toward driving decarbonization in the society.

Honeywell, with a $130.7-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). HON is expected to benefit from strength in productivity solutions and services, advanced sensing technologies and gas detection businesses. However, weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results.



Shares of Honeywell have gained 2.5% against the 2.7% decline of its industry in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 0.5% to $2.03 in the past 60 days. However, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 1.3% north to $8.68 during the same period.

