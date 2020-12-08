Honeywell (HON) Introduces Building Management Solution

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently introduced Honeywell Small and Medium Building Administrator — its building portfolio management system developed particularly for small and medium scale buildings. Supported by Honeywell Forge, the Honeywell Small and Medium Building Administrator facilitates building operators to better manage assets, saving considerable energy costs, as well as improving operational efficiency.



As noted by the company, the Honeywell Small and Medium Building Administrator is a user-friendly solution that can be customized per the user requirement. The solution provides building operators with better insights into building portfolio performance and occupant comfort by aggregating data from Smart IO module, touchscreen thermostat and wireless sensor into a dashboard.



Notably, the solution incorporates a cloud-based dashboard and enables users to track and manage energy usage and notifies them about any significant energy consumption. Also, its advanced features enable users to efficiently manage temperature remotely with the help of a mobile app. The solution is also compatible with the Honeywell MAXPRO Cloud Solutions security portfolio, making it an ideal choice for use in several commercial buildings and governmental facilities.



Separately, Honeywell announced a new offering for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market — Honeywell Air Detective solution. The company’s new airborne particle analyser solution will facilitate HVAC service providers in performing better air quality test at home and buildings.

Honeywell, with a $148.1 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to gain from strength across its defense and space businesses, strong demand for warehouse automation products and high backlog level. However, headwinds across its commercial original equipment business due to lower air transport and slowdown in original equipment build rates are likely to affect its near-term performance.



In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 28% compared with the industry’s growth of 22.9%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell’s earnings is pegged at $7.03 for 2020, up 0.3% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $7.84, up 0.1% over the same time frame.

