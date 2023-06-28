Honeywell (HON) & Fokker Tie Up for Component Repair Services

At the Paris Air Show, Honeywell International HON entered into an agreement with Fokker Services B.V. to provide airlines with a wider choice of component repair services. The deal between the two companies marks an expansion of the existing repair authorization for Honeywell avionics and mechanical components.



As part of the agreement, Fokker has been authorized as a Service Center & Channel Partner for Honeywell pre-cooler control valve (PCCV) repair and overhaul services. HON’s PCCV is used in the Boeing 737NG aircraft. Fokker will offer full disassembly, assembly, test, repair and overhaul services to customers worldwide through its Amsterdam center.



At the Paris Air Show, Honeywell entered into agreements with several other aircraft manufacturers. The company entered into a deal with Dassault to provide its forward fit and aftermarket retrofit applications of Aspire 350 for use in the latter’s fleet of Falcon business aircraft. The Aspire 350 keeps pilots updated with the required information throughout their flight, enabling them to experience seamless high-speed connectivity globally in a small and lightweight solution.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks for your consideration:



Ingersoll Rand IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 51% in a year.



Flowserve FLS presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Flowserve has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.5% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 26.4% in a year.



Graco GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Graco has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 43.5% in a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.