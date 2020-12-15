Honeywell (HON) Buys Sine Group, Strengthens Product Offerings

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sine Group. However, the financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.



Notably, Honeywell’s shares declined 1.3% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $211.85.



Based in Adelaide, Australia, Sine Group is a software as a service (SaaS) company engaged in offering visitor management, supply chain and workplace solutions, which are easily compatible with mobile devices. The company’s SaaS solution boasts user-friendly features and provides its customers with added capabilities that enhances security, safety, and compliance across their operational sites. The company’s solutions are used across several industries like industrial, commercial real estate, education, pharma, logistics and construction, among others.

Benefits of the Deal

Sine Group’s expertise in SaaS-based solutions coupled with its strong innovation capabilities will enable Honeywell to add a cloud-based mobile platform for its enterprise performance management solution offering — Honeywell Forge.



Also, Sine Group’s advanced software will allow Honeywell in offering its Connected Buildings solutions with added security and safety features to its customers. In fact, the acquisition is likely to expand Honeywell’s customer base for its enterprise performance management solutions, along with improving the company’s ability to facilitate organizations in operating more effectively and securely.

Other Inorganic Moves

The latest transaction is in sync with Honeywell’s policy of acquiring businesses for expanding its market share, product offerings and customer base. In October 2020, the company acquired Ballard Unmanned Systems, which will enhance its prospects in the unmanned aerial systems market. Also, its acquisition of Rocky Research in the same month will enhance growth opportunities for its existing offerings in the energy storage, power and thermal management, and power generation arenas.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Honeywell, with approximately $148.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company will benefit from strength across its defense and space businesses, strong demand for warehouse automation products and high backlog level. However, headwinds across its commercial original equipment business are likely to affect its performance in the near term.



In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 25.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell’s earnings is pegged at $7.03 for 2020, up 2.2% from the 60-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $7.84, up 1.8% over the same time frame.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Danaher Corporation DHR, Crane Co. CR and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Danaher delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Crane delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Applied Industrial delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.68%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crane Co. (CR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.