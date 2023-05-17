Honeywell (HON), Arcadis to Lower Carbon Impact of Buildings

Honeywell International HON announced a collaboration with Arcadis to offer building owners end-to-end solutions that would help them reduce energy use and carbon emissions to optimize building performance.



The agreement will initially focus on five international projects, out of which the first is set to launch this month.



For building owners who aim to reduce carbon footprint across their portfolio, the collaboration will offer complementary solutions to help them comply with local regulations and document and report progress to internal and external stakeholders.

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

As part of the deal, Honeywell and Arcadis will also formulate strategic goals for organizations in case they cannot access asset or device-level energy performance data.



Honeywell Building Technologies president and chief executive officer, Billal Hammoud, said, “By combining our ready-now advanced building controls software with Arcadis' expertise in sustainability assessments and roadmapping, we can develop plans for customers that meet both their short-term need to manage energy use and their long-term aspiration to reduce their carbon footprint."



Lately, Honeywell has been working toward reducing the carbon impact of buildings through various collaborations. In March, the company made a strategic investment in Redaptive to bring Energy-as-a-Service capabilities to private sector-owned commercial and industrial buildings. The agreement is aimed at reducing carbon emissions across several buildings through the rapid deployment of technologies designed to lower energy use and improve asset health.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked Industrial stocks are as follows:



ABB Ltd ABB presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



ABB has an estimated earnings growth rate of 26.5% for the current year. The stock has rallied 20.3% in the year-to-date period.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.



Allegion has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. The stock has gained 1.2% in the year-to-date period.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.