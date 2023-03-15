Honeywell (HON) Appoints 34-Year Veteran Vimal Kapur as New CEO

Honeywell International HON announced that company veteran and current president and chief operating officer, Vimal Kapur, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as the new chief executive officer ("CEO"), effective Jun 1.



Effective Mar 13, Kapur has also been appointed to HON’s board of directors. He has 34 years of experience working across various business models, industries, regions and business cycles across Honeywell.



Kapur was named the president and chief operating officer of Honeywell last July. As COO, he oversaw the Honeywell Accelerator program, which uses certain frameworks and toolkits to improve end-to-end processes, digital transformation and business outcomes. As CEO, Kapur will focus on “the incorporation of Accelerator and standardization of global business models to enable maximal performance in each business segment."

Honeywell International Inc. Price

Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote

Meanwhile, Adamczyk became CEO in 2017 and chairman in 2018. He will continue to serve as Honeywell’s executive chairman. Under his leadership, HON’s market capitalization grew from $88 billion to $145 billion, reflecting a 9% CAGR. As executive chairman, Adamczyk will focus on supporting customer relationships, business development, enterprise strategic planning, shaping the portfolio and global government relations.



Honeywell has been benefiting from continued growth in commercial aviation owing to strength in long-cycle businesses. Strong commercial aftermarket demand owing to a recovery in commercial flight hours is aiding HON’s Aerospace segment. However, softness in volumes due to supply-chain constraints, particularly related to the availability of semiconductors, has been a drag on its operations. Weakness in Safety and Productivity Solutions due to lower personal protective equipment and warehouse automation volume is an added concern for the company.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks for your consideration:



Deere & Company DE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Deere has an estimated earnings growth rate of 31% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 13.5% in the past six months.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of approximately 3% for the current year. The stock has rallied approximately 18% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.