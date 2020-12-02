Honeywell (HON) Advanced Catalyst to Boost In-Cabin Air Quality

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently introduced a new catalyst for aircraft cabin air systems. The company’s new fourth-generation Combined Hydrocarbon Ozone Catalyst (CHOC4) improves in-cabin air quality, thus ensuring comfortable and safe travel experience for passengers.



Honeywell’s shares moved up 1.1% to eventually close at $206.20 yesterday.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, Honeywell’s advanced CHOC4 technology is capable of removing more than 90% of volatile organic compounds from bleed air that is responsible for causing unpleasant odors in aircraft cabin. The company noted that the solution is up to three times more effective in reducing odor compared to other solutions. The CHOC4 solution, which is used in the ozone converter, is also capable of operating at lower temperatures.



Honeywell’s catalyst CHOC4 will enable airline operators to reduce the incidents of delays, repairs and unscheduled maintenance of flights, thus helping them to generate significant cost savings. Notably, the solution is currently available for Airbus A320 aircraft and is expected to be offered for other platforms early next year.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

Honeywell, with a $144.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strength across its defense and space businesses. Also, solid demand for warehouse automation products and high backlog level bode well for its Intelligrated business. However, headwinds across its commercial original equipment business owing to lower air transport, slowdown in original equipment build rates and lower business jet demand are likely to affect its performance in the near term.



In the past six months, the company’s share price has increased 35.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 27.6%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell’s earnings is pegged at $7.03 for 2020, up 2.2% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $7.84, up 1.6% over the same time frame.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Danaher Corporation DHR, ITT Inc. ITT and 3M Company MMM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Danaher delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ITT delivered a positive earnings surprise of 22.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



3M delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



ITT Inc. (ITT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.