Honeywell Guides FY25 Below Estimates - Update

February 06, 2025 — 06:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) initiated its adjusted earnings, sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.10 to $10.50 per share on sales between $39.6 billion and $40.6 billion, with organic sales growth of 2 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.91 per share on revenues of $41.26 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Honeywell also announced that its Board of Directors completed the comprehensive business portfolio evaluation launched a year ago and intends to pursue a full separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies businesses, enabling the creation of three industry-leading public companies.

