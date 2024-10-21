Honeywell, Google Cloud To Accelerate Autonomous Operations With AI Agents For Industrial Sector

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Monday a collaboration with Google Cloud, of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), connecting artificial intelligence agents with assets, people and processes to accelerate safer, autonomous operations for the industrial sector.

It is expected that Google Cloud AI would enhance Honeywell's product offerings and help upskill the industrial workforce. The first solutions built with Google Cloud AI will be available to Honeywell's customers in 2025.

Under the partnership, multimodality and natural language capabilities of Gemini on Vertex AI - Google Cloud's AI platform - would be combined with massive data set on Honeywell Forge, an Internet of Things or IoT platform for industrials.

With the deal, Honeywell's customers across the industrial sector will benefit from opportunities to reduce maintenance costs, increase operational productivity and upskill employees.

Honeywell noted that the industrial sector currently faces both labor and skills shortages, and AI can be part of the solution as a revenue generator.

According to Honeywell's 2024 Industrial AI Insights report, more than two-thirds or 82% of Industrial AI leaders believe their companies are early adopters of AI, but only 17% have fully launched their initial AI plans.

Honeywell expects its partnership with Google Cloud will provide AI agents that augment the existing operations and workforce to help drive AI adoption.

Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said, "The path to autonomy requires assets working harder, people working smarter and processes working more efficiently," said. "By combining Google Cloud's AI technology with our deep domain expertise--including valuable data on our Honeywell Forge platform--customers will receive unparalleled, actionable insights bridging the physical and digital worlds to accelerate autonomous operations, a key driver of Honeywell's growth."

