Honeywell Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Honeywell International Inc. HON is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HON’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $10.09 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $2.56 per share, which has edged down 0.4% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 6.7% on average. In the last reported quarter, its bottom line beat the consensus estimate by 4.2%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for Honeywell this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped HON’s Quarterly Performance

Strong momentum in Honeywell’s commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by robust demand in the air transport market, is expected to have supplemented the top-line performance of its Aerospace Technologies segment. Strength in the defense and space business, owing to stable U.S. and international defense spending volumes and sustained demand from the current geopolitical climate, is likely to have been a tailwind as well. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 8.4% year over year to $4.24 billion in the third quarter.



Solid demand for its products and solutions, supported by increasing building projects, particularly in North America, Middle East and India, is expected to augment the Building Automation segment’s results. Increasing order rates in data centers, airports and healthcare markets are likely to have been a tailwind as well. Our estimate for revenues from the Building Automation segment is pegged at $1.88 billion, indicating an increase of 7.5% year over year.



The Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment is expected to have witnessed a year-over-year increase in revenues, driven by strength in the Advanced Materials business and higher refining and petrochemicals projects. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 0.7% year over year to $1.57 billion in the third quarter.



However, Honeywell’s Industrial Automation Solutions segment is expected to have put up a weak show in the quarter due to softness in the productivity solutions and services business, owing to a decrease in license and settlement payments. Softness in the warehouse and workflow solutions and sensing and safety technologies businesses, due to a lower demand environment, is also expected to have been a spoilsport. For the third quarter, our estimate for revenues from the Industrial Automation segment is pegged at $2.32 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.2%.



Over time, HON’s performance has been negatively impacted by high costs and expenses. Higher direct and indirect material costs and investments in digital infrastructure and business integration activities are expected to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses, which are likely to have reflected in its margins. We expect HON’s cost of sales to increase 3.4% year over year to $6.18 billion in the third quarter.

