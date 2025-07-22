Honeywell Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Honeywell International Inc. HON is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HON’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $10 billion, indicating growth of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $2.64 per share, which has edged up 1.1% in the past 60 days. The figure indicates a growth of 6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 6.6% on average. In the last reported quarter, its bottom line beat the consensus estimate by 13.6%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for Honeywell this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped HON’s Quarterly Performance

Strong momentum in Honeywell’s commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by robust demand in the air transport and business aviation markets, is expected to have supplemented the top-line performance of its Aerospace Technologies segment. Strength in the defense and space business, owing to stable U.S. and international defense spending volumes, is likely to have been a tailwind as well. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 10.1% year over year to $4.28 billion in the second quarter.



Solid demand for its products and solutions, supported by a strong pipeline of building projects, particularly in North America and the Middle East, is expected to augment the Building Automation segment’s results. Increasing order rates across data centers, airports and healthcare markets are also anticipated to have boosted its performance. Our estimate for revenues from the Building Automation segment is pegged at $1.71 billion, indicating a decrease of 8.8% year over year.



The Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment is expected to have witnessed a year-over-year increase in revenues, driven by strength in the Universal Oil Products business, on account of higher refining and petrochemicals projects. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 1.8% year over year to $1.63 billion in the second quarter.



However, Honeywell’s Industrial Automation Solutions segment is expected to have put up a weak show in the quarter due to persistent weakness in the sensing and safety technologies businesses. Softness in the process solutions business, due to lower demand for smart energy and thermal solutions, is also expected to have been a spoilsport. For the second quarter, our estimate for revenues from the Industrial Automation segment is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.7%.



Over time, HON’s performance has been negatively impacted by high costs and expenses. The company’s investments in digital infrastructure and business integration activities are expected to have pushed up its operating expenses, which are likely to have reflected in its margins. We expect HON’s cost of sales to increase 5.1% year over year to $6.1 billion and the operating margin to decline 180 basis points to 18.8% in the second quarter.

