Honeywell Forms Unmanned Aerial Systems And Urban Air Mobility Business Unit

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) has formed a new business unit for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Urban Air Mobility.

"Urban Air Mobility and Unmanned Aerial Systems will play an increasing role in the future of aerospace, with potential applications in all-electric urban air taxi vehicles, hybrid-electric unmanned cargo drones, optionally piloted airplanes, delivery drones and everything in between," said Mike Madsen, president and CEO, Honeywell Aerospace.

The Unmanned Aerial Systems business unit will develop new products and services uniquely required for these markets. It will also act as a systems integrator for all Honeywell products and services that could be used in the industry.

The offerings include aircraft systems such as avionics, electric and hybrid-electric propulsion and thermal management, flight services such as unmanned air traffic management, and ground operations services such as predictive aircraft maintenance analytics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.