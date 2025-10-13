Honeywell Forecasts $283 Bln In Business Jet Deliveries Over Next Decade

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) released its 34th annual Global Business Aviation Outlook, forecasting 8,500 new business jet deliveries over the next decade, with a total estimated value of $283 billion. This marks the highest value projection in the report's history. The company anticipates an average annual growth rate of 3% in new jet deliveries, underscoring sustained demand despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

According to the report, new business jet deliveries in 2026 are expected to be 5% higher than in 2025. Over the next 10 years, deliveries are projected to grow steadily at an average rate of 3% per year, reflecting strong operator confidence and fleet renewal activity.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market, accounting for approximately 70% of new jet deliveries over the next three years. The region currently holds 62% of the global fleet, and 17% of operators have aircraft on firm order.

Europe is projected to receive about 14% of new deliveries during the same period. Notably, the proportion of European operators with aircraft on order exceeds the global average, indicating robust demand across the continent.

Latin America is forecasted to receive 7% of global new jet deliveries over the next three years. The region represents 15% of the global fleet, and 19% of operators there have confirmed aircraft orders, signaling a healthy appetite for fleet expansion.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for 5% of new deliveries, and the Middle East & Africa region is projected to receive 3%. These figures reflect more modest growth but still highlight global interest in business aviation.

