Honeywell Expands Smart Energy Portfolio With SparkMeter Acquisition

Honeywell International Inc. HON has completed the acquisition of three utility platforms from SparkMeter, Inc. The utility platforms acquired by it include Praxis for data and analytics, GridScan for tracking grid performance and GridFin for managing energy costs and customer rates. The acquisition includes intellectual property as well as certain assets from SparkMeter. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Headquartered in Washington, D.C., SparkMeter provides grid management and intelligence solutions that support utilities in modernizing distribution infrastructure. The company serves customers in rural parts of Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean regions.

Acquisition Rationale of Honeywell

The recent acquisition aligns with Honeywell’s strategy of enhancing its operations and expanding its market presence. The integration of SparkMeter’s grid intelligence technologies with Honeywell Forge Performance+ for utilities will strengthen its smart energy product portfolio. This buyout will allow Honeywell to provide utilities with scalable, data-driven solutions that automate, simplify and optimize planning, operations and asset management.



Honeywell’s expanded smart energy solutions will provide more comprehensive data management, business intelligence and analytics capabilities. These tools will help customers modernize grid infrastructure and manage rising energy demands more efficiently.

Other Notable Buyouts

Acquisitions are an essential aspect of Honeywell's growth strategy. The company’s acquisition of Nexceris’ Li-ion Tamer business (in July 2025) will enable it to boost its fire life safety portfolio under the Building Automation business and expand its presence across energy storage and data centers markets. In June 2025, the company completed the acquisition of Sundyne. The inclusion of Sundyne’s advanced products with Honeywell Forge technology will boost its Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS) business.



In October 2024, the company closed the acquisition of Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. for about €200 million ($217 million) to boost its portfolio of aerospace navigation solutions. With the buyout, Honeywell expects to strengthen its foothold in the European Union. In September 2024, the company acquired CAES Systems Holdings LLC (“CAES”) from the private equity firm Advent. The transaction will augment its defense technology offerings across various domains, including land, sea, air and space.

HON’s Zacks Rank

Strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours augur well for Honeywell. Solid demand for building products also bode well for the company.



In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 7.4% against the industry’s 0.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, weakness in the Industrial Automation segment due to lower demand for projects is worrisome. The weakened demand for productivity solutions and services is also concerning.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2025 earnings has increased 4.2%.



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM’s 2025 earnings has increased 3% in the past 60 days.



Powell Industries, Inc. POWL presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for POWL’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.