Honeywell Exits Savannah River Nuclear Solutions JV - Quick Facts

July 03, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said the company has exited the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions joint venture through the sale of its membership interests to partners Fluor and Huntington Ingalls. The company said it is confident that Fluor and Huntington Ingalls will continue to deliver long term value to the Savannah River Site.

David Johnson, Vice President of Honeywell Federal Solutions, said: "Honeywell remains deeply committed to the success of the Department of Energy and will continue to partner with them on opportunities that align with Honeywell's core capabilities and strategic objectives."

