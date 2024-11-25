Honeywell Enters Into Agreement to Divest PPE Unit for $1.33B in Cash

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently entered into an agreement with Odyssey Investment Partners’ portfolio company, Protective Industrial Products, Inc. ("PIP"), for the divestment of its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business. The deal, valued at $1.325 billion in cash, is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions and approvals.



HON’s shares gained 1.3% on Friday, ending the trading session at $229.11.



PIP is engaged in manufacturing and delivering PPE products throughout the world. Odyssey Investment Partners, a well-known private equity firm, has a long history of investing in industrial and business services companies to help them transform into diversified businesses with solid growth profiles.

Inside the Headlines

As part of the Industrial Automation segment, Honeywell's PPE business provides a comprehensive range of PPE products to industrial workers globally. With an employee base of around 5,000 workers, the business runs 20 manufacturing sites and 17 distribution sites across North Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and China.



This divestment agreement is in sync with the company’s business transformation strategy, which includes realigning its businesses to three megatrends, automation, the future of aviation and energy transition. The divestiture will enable Honeywell to focus more on its core businesses and generate strong cash flow.



It’s worth noting that Honeywell divested its Lifestyle and Performance Footwear business to Rocky Brands in 2021. The latest divestiture agreement will allow HON to completely exit from its PPE portfolio. The company will continue to operate its gas detection portfolio within the Industrial Automation segment.

HON’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Honeywell, with approximately $149 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is benefiting from strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by solid demand in the air transport and business aviation markets. Also, solid momentum in the commercial aviation original equipment business, backed by an improvement in build rates and an increase in air transport hours, has been favorable.



However, HON has been witnessing weakness in the warehouse and workflow solutions businesses due to lower demand for projects, which has been affecting the Industrial Automation segment's performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HON’s shares have gained 12.4% against the industry’s decline of 3.7% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the last 60 days.

