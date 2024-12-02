Honeywell cuts Q4 adjusted EPS view to $2.26-$2.36 from $2.73-$2.83

Q4 consensus $2.78. Cuts Q4 revenue view to $9.8B-$10.0B from $10.2B-$10.4B, consensus $10.24B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HON:
- Honeywell, Bombardier announce strategic agreement
- M&A News: Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Will Sell PPE Business for $1.3B
- Honeywell to sell PPE business to Protective Industrial Products for $1.325B
- Honeywell price target raised to $240 from $225 at Argus
- Jefferies aerospace & defense analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.