Honeywell cuts FY24 operating cash flow view to $5.8B-$6.1B from $6.2B-$6.5B

Cuts FY24 free cash flow view to $4.6B-$4.9B from $5.1B-$5.4B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HON:
- Honeywell cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $9.68-$9.78 from $10.15-$10.25
- Honeywell cuts Q4 adjusted EPS view to $2.26-$2.36 from $2.73-$2.83
- Honeywell, Bombardier announce strategic agreement
- M&A News: Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Will Sell PPE Business for $1.3B
- Honeywell to sell PPE business to Protective Industrial Products for $1.325B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.