Honeywell call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Honeywell (HON) with 13,071 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 18.05%. Jun-25 250 calls and Jan-26 210 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.