Honeywell call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Honeywell (HON) with 13,071 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 18.05%. Jun-25 250 calls and Jan-26 210 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HON:
- Honeywell pact Bombardier a long-term positive, says Citi
- Honeywell Stock (HON) Down on Lowered 2024 Outlook
- Closing Bell Movers: Zscaler down 8% despite earnings beat
- Bombardier confirms settlement agreement with Honeywell
- Honeywell cuts FY24 operating cash flow view to $5.8B-$6.1B from $6.2B-$6.5B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.