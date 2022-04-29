Honeywell Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS, Sales Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2022, based on the first-quarter performance and management's outlook for the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.50 to $8.80 per share on sales between $35.5 billion and $36.4 billion, representing a year-over-year organic sales growth of 4 to 7 percent or 6 to 9 percent, excluding impact of COVID-driven mask sales declines and lost Russian sales.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.70 per share on sales between $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion, representing a year-over-year organic sales growth of 4 to 7 percent or 5 to 8 percent, excluding impact of COVID-driven mask sales declines.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.60 per share on sales of $36.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

