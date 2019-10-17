Honeywell Boosts FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) on Thursday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, while narrowing the annual sales outlook range.

For fiscal 2019, the company raised its earnings outlook to a range of $8.10 to $8.15 per share from the previous guidance range of $7.95 to $8.15 per share.

The company also now projects full year sales in the range of $36.7 billion to $36.9 billion, compared to the prior outlook range between $36.7 billion and $37.2 billion. It also now expects organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent, compared to the previous projection of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.09 per share on sales of $36.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

