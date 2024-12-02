Honeywell, Bombardier announce strategic agreement

Honeywell (HON) announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Bombardier (BDRBF) to provide advanced technology for current and future Bombardier aircraft in avionics, propulsion and satellite communications technologies. The collaboration will advance new technology to enable a host of high-value upgrades for the installed Bombardier operator base, as well as lay innovative foundations for future aircraft. Honeywell estimates the value of this partnership to the company at $17B over its life. Honeywell and Bombardier will collaborate on the development of Honeywell avionics to provide unparalleled adaptability to specific mission requirements, enabling exceptional situational awareness and enhanced safety. In addition, the collaboration’s propulsion-based workstreams will focus on evolutions of power, reliability and maintainability, led by the next-generation model of Honeywell’s HTF7K engine. As part of the partnership, Bombardier and Honeywell will work together to certify and offer JetWave X for the Bombardier Global and Challenger families of aircraft for both new production and aftermarket installations. Bombardier will also have access to Honeywell’s full suite of next generation L-Band satellite communications products and antennas that will provide future safety services capabilities. Additionally, all legacy pending litigation between the companies has been resolved.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.